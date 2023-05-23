V Channels And Blairwood Entertainment Partner On Genre Film Slate — Cannes Market 

EXCLUSIVE: V Channels And Blairwood Entertainment have formed a partnership to present a slate of genres films collected under the title ‘V Channels Originals’ for world sales at the Cannes market, which ends this week.

V Channels have fully financed all the pics, with Blairwood handling sales and introducing the project to theatrical and streaming buyers.

The first pic Dark Parasite is from directors Luca Boni and Marco Ristori and is produced by V Channels. Written by Marco Ristori, the film stars Desiree Giorgietti, Aaron Stielstra, Michael Segal, and David White. Plot follows a group of robbers who take refuge in a shabby apartment building in the suburbs after a robbery. They must wait for their fence in order to place the stolen goods. But they don’t know that an obscure alien creature with telepathic powers hides in the basement.

Second project is Man In The Fields, written and directed by Samuele Breschi and starring Isacco Salvi, Martina Capaccioli, Marco Cevoli, Arianna Panieri, Sofia Pieroni, Marcello Castiglioni, and Toni Pandolfo. The completed pic follows David, an introverted boy from the suburbs, who finds dead bodies and the pages of an ancient ritual in an old abandoned farmhouse. A few days later — during a party — the boy performs the ritual with some friends. However, something goes wrong, and David ends up the victim of a curse that will awaken an ancient evil, and the boys will find themselves in a nightmare of blood and death that will transform their lives into a nightmare.

The final pic, another horror title, The Heiress, was written and directed by Joe Lujan and produced by V Channels. Tatum Wesloski, Gwendolyn Brown, Taylor Kilgore, Chris Ivan, Judy Lay, Eric Lum, and Jean Heathen star. We understand the film is currently in post-production.

V Channels most recently partnered with Sandaled Kid Productions to form a partnership to finance, produce and distribute a slate of ten micro-budget feature-length genre films.