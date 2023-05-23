UTA Promotes 65 Across 20 Departments

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
UTA on Tuesday morning announced 65 promotions across 20 departments, including MP Literary, Music, Unscripted Television, Klutch Sports Group, Production Arts, UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, Media Rights, MediaLink, Endorsements & Voiceover, IQ, Brand Studio, Business Affairs, Corporate Strategy, Culture & Leadership, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Information Technology, People, Theatre, and UTA Speakers. 

Women constituted more than 50% of the promoted, with people of color making up more than 30%. The majority of the elevated came up through UTA’s Agent Training Program.

“These promotions reflect our longstanding tradition of investing in our people,” said UTA President David Kramer. “As UTA continues to aggressively expand our footprint and our offerings to clients, I’m excited to recognize our colleagues who make our exceptional service to clients possible everyday.”  

The promotions at UTA come at a time of substantial growth and diversification for UTA, which over the past two years has acquired MediaLink and the UK-based talent and publishing agency Curtis Brown Group, also purchasing the publishing agency Fletcher & Co. and striking a strategic partnership with top global investment firm EQT. 

