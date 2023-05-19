USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn Resigns After Department Compliance Investigation

USC athletic director Mike Bohn looks on during USC Trojans Spring Game

An oddly timed resignation by USC athletic director Mike Bohn was announced today.

A statement issued by Bohn cited family and health-related reasons for his departure.

“In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges, and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future,” Bohn said in the statement.

USC President Carol Folt sent a letter to the USC community confirming Bohn’s resignation. In the letter, she mentioned an investigation the university contracted with an outside law firm known for its specializations in “sexual and gender-based harassment, violence, child abuse, elder abuse, other forms of discrimination and harassment, workplace misconduct, and criminal conduct” and also “performs culture and implementation assessments.”

Folt said the investigation examined the athletics department’s operation, culture and strategy” to smooth USC’s transition to the Big Ten conference. However, the letter did not mention any findings of wrongdoing.

Bohn became USC athletic director in November 2019, bringing stability to the job after a long period of turmoil.

Since then, he hired a big-time football coach in Lincoln Riley, and managed USC’s move toward the Big Ten in 2024.

Bohn was recognized in March 2022 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) as athletic director of the year.

An interim AD has not been announced.