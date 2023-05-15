Upfront Week 2023 Presentation Schedule

Amid a writers strike, with virtually no acting and writing talent, the upfront presentations this week will be more subdued than ever. With events facing picketing by the WGA, Netflix last week decided to make its first ever upfront presentation virtual. Paramount months ago opted not hold an event in New York during upfront week and instead unveiled its fall schedule last week.

Below is the full schedule for the presentations and parties during upfront week. (Note: all times ET.)

MONDAY, MAY 15

10:30 AM: NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas

4 PM: Fox Corp. Upfront Presentation (3 PM coctails followed by reception)

The Manhattan Center, 311 West 34th Street

6 PM: Telemundo upfront party featuring Nicky Jam

The Glasshouse, 545 W 25th St., Floor 21

TUESDAY, May 16

11:30 AM: TelevisaUnivision Upfront Presentation

Pier 36, 299 South St.

4 PM: Disney Upfront

North Javits Center, 455 11th Ave.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

10 AM: Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront Presentation

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza

5 PM: Netflix Presentation

Virtual

8 PM: YouTube Upfront

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, 150 W 65th St.