Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Linda Yaccarino’s 11th-Hour Jump To Twitter Gets Shoutouts From NBCUniversal Execs Mark Lazarus And Mark Marshall At Upfront – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Upfront Week 2023 Presentation Schedule

Upfronts
TV upfront week Adobe

Amid a writers strike, with virtually no acting and writing talent, the upfront presentations this week will be more subdued than ever. With events facing picketing by the WGA, Netflix last week decided to make its first ever upfront presentation virtual. Paramount months ago opted not hold an event in New York during upfront week and instead unveiled its fall schedule last week.

Below is the full schedule for the presentations and parties during upfront week. (Note: all times ET.)

MONDAY, MAY 15

Related Story

Jay Leno "Stands In Solidarity" With WGA As 'You Bet Your Life' Halts Production

10:30 AM: NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation
Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas

4 PM: Fox Corp. Upfront Presentation (3 PM coctails followed by reception)
The Manhattan Center, 311 West 34th Street

6 PM: Telemundo upfront party featuring Nicky Jam
The Glasshouse, 545 W 25th St., Floor 21

TUESDAY, May 16

11:30 AM: TelevisaUnivision Upfront Presentation
Pier 36, 299 South St.

4 PM: Disney Upfront
North Javits Center, 455 11th Ave.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

10 AM: Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront Presentation
Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza

5 PM: Netflix Presentation
Virtual

8 PM: YouTube Upfront
David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, 150 W 65th St.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad