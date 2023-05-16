Tim Burton Documentary Series, Featuring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder & More, Heads To Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Tim Burton, one of the most original voices in Hollywood history, is the subject of a four-part documentary series heading to the Cannes Market.

Tara Wood directed the Untitled Tim Burton Documentary, which features many of Burton’s most important cinematic collaborators including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, composer Danny Elfman, Christopher Walken, Danny DeVito, Mia Wasikowska, and Christoph Waltz. Wood Entertainment is handling sales at Cannes.

The series promises “an otherworldly, dream journey into the mind” of the man behind Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Batman, Batman Returns, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, the Netflix series Wednesday, and many other indelible projects.

(L-R) Tim Burton and Johnny Depp attend a ‘Dark Shadows’ press conference in Tokyo in 2012 Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

“Tim continues to build his aesthetic, the Burton-esque style, derived from a wealth of art, cinematic and literary genres,” notes a release about the series. “The documentary explores how Burton brings his vision to life through his own joyous idiosyncrasy and his ability to meld the ominous and the frightful with a sense of whimsy. Tim’s films are just the tip of the iceberg.”

The Untitled Tim Burton Documentary contains never-before-seen footage along with fresh interviews – Depp’s chief among them (the actor coincidentally stars in the Cannes Film Festival opening-night film Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maïwenn). Depp and Burton first worked together on 1990’s Edward Scissorhands.

RELATED: Cannes Film Festival Full Coverage

“The most important filmmaker who changed my life completely is Tim,” Depp said in a statement. “In the very beginning, he’s the guy that fought for me.”

Burton is currently working on Beetlejuice 2, the sequel to his 1988 film, that’s set to star Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci and others.

RELATED: ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Sets 2024 Fall Release Date

Tara Wood Courtesy of Jason Willheim

“In the making of this doc, Tim’s creative family, a gaggle of creative genius, met me with open hearts and enthusiasm to share their profound insights into Tim’s unique, magical world,” Wood said. “And it has been a truly inspiring, joyous and life-changing experience. Whatever you do or where you come from, Tim’s story will inspire you.”

Wood’s credits include the feature documentaries Quentin Tarantino QT8: The First Eight and 21 Years: Richard Linklater.

Producers of the Burton series are Wood, Joe Clarke and Jake Zortman. Executive producers are Allen Gilmer and Riki Rushing of Thunderbird Pictures. The theme song is composed by Elfman.