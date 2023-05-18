Netflix, Story Syndicate Team On Four-Part Docuseries ‘Unknown’ Telling Tales Of “Adventure And Exploration” In “Uncharted Territories”; Premiere Date Set

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has set a July 3rd global premiere for Unknown, a new four-part docuseries on which it’s partnered with Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan’s esteemed production company Story Syndicate that will have new films debuting weekly.

Unknown is said to tell breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Each film in the series pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera.

The show’s first episode, “UNKNOWN: The Lost Pyramid,” takes viewers to the desert sands of Saqqara, the latest hotspot of Egyptian archaeology, where two of the world’s most famous Egyptologists seek to unearth ancient treasures. The legendary Dr. Zahi Hawass hunts for the long-lost pyramid of a forgotten Egyptian king while his protege and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri, searches for an unlooted tomb in an ancient necropolis. Both teams race against the clock to see who will make the bigger discovery and make their mark in history. Max Salomon directed the piece, with Leslie Greif and Peter Isacksen serving as EPs.

Premiering on July 10th is the Jesse Sweet-helmed “UNKNOWN: Killer Robots,” which looks at how artificial intelligence is infiltrating every level of the armed forces, from infantry on the front lines to command centers conducting global-scale operations. This episode takes a terrifying behind-the-scenes look at this high-stakes issue, following military-funded scientists racing to build this technology and ethicists scrambling to awaken the world to its apocalyptic potential.

The series’ third film, “UNKNOWN: Cave of Bones,” journeys to South Africa’s Cradle of Mankind, where Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard — which is not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small brained, ape-like creature practiced complex burial rituals, it will change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief. Mark Mannucci directed the pic which will be available to stream July 17th.

Unknown‘s fourth installment, “UNKNOWN: Cosmic Time Machine,” from director Shai Gal, bows on Netflix on July 24th. The episode exec produced by Jason Spingarn-Koff offers viewers unique behind-the-scenes access to NASA’s ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, following a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe.

Unknown‘s executive producers are Cogan, Garbus, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Malvina Martin and Jonathan Halperin.