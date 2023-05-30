Universal’s ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Live-Action Adaptation Taps Mason Thames And Nico Parker To Star

Mason Thames and Nico Parker are set to star as Hiccup and Astrid in Universal’s new live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon. Dean DeBlois is directing the pic with the film set to bow on March, 14, 2025.

The new live-action adaptation will draw audiences deep into DreamWorks Animation’s imaginative lore. Working from a single narrative tapestry, the astonishing adventures of Hiccup and Toothless have captivated fans across three blockbuster films, which have grossed more than $1.6 billion.

The original DreamWorks Animation’s animated epic was first introduced, fans have been captivated by the unlikely friendship of an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon and the astonishing adventures of Hiccup and Toothless. The franchise has been lauded with four Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award for the second filmed chapter. The franchise is based on the best-selling books series by Cressida Cowell with Deblois also writing and Marc Platt producing for Marc Platt Productions alongside Adam Siegel, President of Marc Platt Productions. Vice President of Production Development Lexi Barta will oversee the film on behalf of the Studio.

Thames is coming off his break out role in Universal’s The Black Phone starring alongside Ethan Hawke. He segued into the lead role in the Artists Road/Spyglass feature Incoming. Directed by Dave and John Chernin, the comedy follows four incoming freshmen as they navigate the terrors of adolescence at their first-ever high school party. Thames will next be seen starring opposite Oscar winning actor and director Mel Gibson in Boys of Summer. Thames is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment and and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

Parker can currently be seen in the record-breaking HBO series, The Last of Us opposite Pedro Pascal. She will next be seen starring opposite Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney in Laura Chinn’s feature, Suncoast which will be released by Searchlight. Her acting debut came as the lead in Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo, which was released by Disney, and she recently starred in the HBO television series, The Third Day opposite Jude Law and Naomie Harris. Parker is repped by Curtis Brown and WME.