Radio Silence Universal Monster Thriller Adds Angus Cloud, Kathryn Newton & Will Catlett; Sets Spring 2024 Release

Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, and Will Catlett have been set for Universal Pictures’ untitled monster thriller from Radio Silence. The pic has been set for an April 19, 2024 release.

The trio join Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, and Kevin Durand in the thriller. Radio Silence is comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Chad Villella is producing alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment. Script was written by Stephen Sheilds, with revisions by Guy Busick.

In the vein of Uni’s recent films like The Invisible Man and Renfield, this untitled monster thriller provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will rep a fresh, new direction for those classic characters.

Related Story Kevin Durand Joins Radio Silence's Monster Thriller For Universal

Tripp Vinson will produce as well with Radio Silence and Project X, who are recently coming off the $169M global grossing success of Scream VI that Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett directed, Project X produced and Radio Silence’s Villella executive produced. Co-written by Project X’s Vanderbilt. Scream VI set a franchise record opening at opening. The teams also collaborated on 2022’s Scream which reinvigorated the Scream franchise.

Newton can most recently be seen in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which she stars as ‘Cassie Lang’ opposite Paul Rudd. She also just wrapped production on Focus Feature’s film, Lisa Frankenstein opposite Cole Sprouse last fall. The actress can also be seen as the lead of Amazon’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. In 2020, she starred as the female lead opposite Vince Vaughn in Universal’s Freaky. Previously, Newton starred in Pokemon Detective Pikachu for Legendary, Netflix’s The Society, and Blockers for Universal, which was the highest earning R-rated comedy of 2018. She has worked with Jean-Marc Vallee and Andrea Arnold in Big Little Lies, Martin McDonagh in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Peter Hedges in Ben is Back, and Greta Gerwig in Lady Bird. The actress is repped by WME, Entertainment 360; Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Cloud stars as ‘Fezco’ on HBO’s Emmy winning series, Euphoria, which will return for a third season in 2024. Cloud recently wrapped filming on Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s film, Freaky Tales, for eOne and Macro; he will be seen in a supporting role with Ben Mendelsohn, Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis and Jack Champion as leads. Set in Oakland in 1987, the film (inspired by Fleck’s experience growing up in the bay area) is comprised of four interconnected stories each featuring distinct characters, real life locations and noteworthy historical events (some real, some imagined). Also upcoming, Cloud has shot lead roles in Dan Brown’s independent feature, Your Lucky Day, and Ethan Berger’s The Line opposite Alex Wolff, Halle Bailey, John Malkovich and more. In 2021 he was seen as ‘Walker’ in Mikey Alfred’s independent feature North Hollywood opposite Miranda Cosgrove, Nico Haraga, and Vince Vaughn. Cloud is repped by UTA, Sam Lutfi and Jamie Afifi at Afifi Law.

Catlett can currently be seen as one of the stars in Focus Features’ A Thousand and One, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and he will next be seen as a series regular in the Apple series, Constellation. Other credits include the Netflix limited series, True Story, which earned him a NAACP Image Award nomination, the HBO Max feature, Charm City Kings, and HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Catlett is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Sugar23.

Jay Polidoro, Holly Goline, Kelly Cannon and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project on behalf of the Studio.