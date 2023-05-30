Universal Hires Cathy Nam As SVP Global Communications

Former New Line SVP Publicity and Communications Cathy Nam has joined Universal Filmed Entertainment Group as its new SVP Global Communications.

In the position, Nam will help steer the integrated communications strategy efforts across UFEG’s global portfolio, collaborating with production partners and divisions including creative development, production, acquisitions, marketing and distribution, home entertainment and franchise management. Nam will also provide support to Universal’s film labels Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation. She will be based at the studio’s global headquarters in Universal City, reporting to Evan Langweiler, the studio’s EVP Global Communications and Media Relations.

At New Line, Nam oversaw PR on such franchises as IT and The Conjuring universe as well as Creed, Rampage, Shazam! and Mortal Kombat. She also served in an advisory role for Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, the studio’s live stage play division, which most recently was represented on Broadway with the multi-Tony nominated hit Beetlejuice.

Prior to New Line, Nam spent more than a decade at Warner Bros. Pictures, starting her career as a global trainee and working her way up the ranks to oversee international publicity and awards campaigns for select film releases across 120 territories worldwide. In this capacity, she guided a succession of global hits including Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit Trilogy, Edge of Tomorrow and the Sex and the City films, as well as contributing to worldwide efforts on the Harry Potter and Hangover franchises. During her tenure, Warners achieved six years at the top spot in international box office market share and six consecutive years of $4 billion+ in global box office revenue.

“In rounding out the global communications team, I was looking for a collaborator that would not only bring a wealth of experience but would support me in fostering an environment where our team could do our best work on behalf of the studio,” said Langweiler. “Cathy brings all these elements to the table, in addition to her outstanding relationships and strategic approach to corporate communications.”

Universal recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the domestic box office last week, becoming the first studio to do so in 2023 and making it the fastest the studio has achieved this mark in 10 years (that sum also includes box office from Focus Features). The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the top-grossing film of 2023 with $1.28B globally and counting, while Fast X has earned more than $507M worldwide since releasing on May 19.