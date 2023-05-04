Scoot McNairy To ‘Speak No Evil’ For Blumhouse & Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Argo actor Scoot McNairy is the latest to join the cast of Speak No Evil, the Blumhouse and Universal psychological horror thriller from writer/director James Watkins.

Pic centers around a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house – a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare. Cameras are rolling in Europe.

The James McAvoy project is based on the screenplay of the Danish psychological horror thriller Gæsterne by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. A theatrical release of Aug. 9, 2024 has been set. Mackenzie Davis also stars.

McNairy’s filmography includes Ben Affleck’s Argo, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softly, Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave, David Michod’s The Rover and War Machine, Lenny Abrahmson’s Frank, Zack Snyder’s Batman vs Superman, Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. On the TV side, he starred in the hit Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. Past credits include AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, Godless, True Detective Season 3, and Showtime’s The Comey Rule.

He is the co-lead of Fairyland for producer Sofia Coppola which just premiered at Sundance to 97% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. McNairy next stars opposite Amy Adams in Nightbitch for Fox Searchlight, as well as the independent film Blood for Dust opposite Kit Harrington. Some recent credits include Luckiest Girl Alive opposite Mila Kunis for Netflix, as well as Sony’s Lyle Lyle Crocodile opposite Javier Bardem.

McNairy is represented by UTA and The Group Management.