Ulaa Salim’s Sci-Fi Drama ‘Eternal’ Heads To France, Benelux For New Europe Film Sales – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: New Europe Film Sales has unveiled fresh deals for Danish director Ulaa Salim’s sci-fi drama Eternal.

The film has sold to France (Kimbo Films), Benelux (Cineart), Poland (Galapagos), ex-Yugoslavia (Five Stars) and Hungary (Mozinet).

Eternal is Ulaa Salim’s second film after his 2019 provocative, conspiracy thriller debut Sons Of Denmark.

Simon Sears (Shadow And Bone, Shorta) stars as a scientist who ditches his relationship with an aspiring singer to join a mission exploring a dangerous climate change phenomenon linked to a mysterious fracture on the ocean floor.

Years later, during the mission, he experiences a vision of what his life could have been like if he made a different choice, and his new obsession becomes to get his old life and love back.

Nanna Øland Fabricius, Magnus Krepper, Halldóra Geirhardsdóttir, Zaki Youssef and Morten Holst round out the cast.

The feature reunites Salim with Sons Of Denmark producer Daniel Mühlendorph at Hyæne Film, while Grímar Jónsson (Rams, Northern Comfort) is on board as co-producer.

Backers include the Danish Film Institute, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation, Icelandic Film Centre, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, RUV, Sena and Reykjavik Visuals.

The film is in post-production ahead of a festival launch later this year.