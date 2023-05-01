Leading UK Jewish Group Requests Urgent Meeting With Guardian Editor Over Cartoon’s “Anti-Semitic Tropes”

Representatives for a leading Jewish group in the UK have requested an urgent meeting with the editor of The Guardian newspaper over its cartoon they believe contained “antisemitic tropes.”

The Guardian has apologised for its publication of a cartoon depicting the former BBC chairman Richard Sharp – who is Jewish – who quit on Friday, following a report criticising his role in helping secure a loan for former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Times of London reports that the Board of Deputies of British Jews has written to The Guardian to voice its concerns, saying:

“We have written to The Guardian requesting an urgent meeting with the editor, Katharine Viner, in regard to yesterday’s shocking cartoon . . . which contained antisemitic tropes. This is far from the first time the paper has crossed the line in terms of highly questionable content connected to the Jewish community.”

The Guardian has removed from its website the cartoon showing former BBC chairman Richard Sharp – holding a box marked Goldman Sachs (Sharp is a former banker), with an image of a squid and a pig eating. Former PM Boris Johnson is also depicted in the cartoon, naked and clutching sacks of money.

The newspaper made a public apology, stating:

“We understand the concerns that have been raised. This cartoon does not meet our editorial standards and we have decided to remove it from our website.

“The Guardian apologises to Mr Sharp, to the Jewish community and to anyone offended.”