Tye Sheridan Joins Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult In Justin Kurzel’s Crime Thriller ‘The Order’ For AGC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Tye Sheridan (The Tender Bar) has closed a deal to star alongside Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult in AGC Studios‘ crime thriller The Order from director Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed, Macbeth), which is heading into production in Alberta, Canada on May 11th.

The film adapts the book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, which chronicles the escalating crimes of the titular white supremacist domestic terror group. It’s set in 1983 amongst the series of increasingly violent bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and armored car heists that frightened communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. As baffled law enforcement agents scrambled for answers, a lone FBI agent (Law), stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, came to believe the crimes were not the work of traditional, financially motivated criminals, but a group of dangerous domestic terrorists, inspired by a radical, charismatic leader (Hoult), who are plotting a devastating war against the federal government of the United States.

Adapting the screenplay for The Order was Oscar and BAFTA nominee Zach Baylin, whose recent credits include Amazon’s record-breaker Creed III, Warner Bros’ Oscar winner King Richard and Sony’s upcoming Gran Turismo. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will fully finance and produce with Bryan Haas of Chasing Epic Pictures and Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment. Haas, Law and Ford will produce alongside Kurzel, Ben Jackson and Stephen Fuss of Riff Raff Entertainment, with Baylin, Kate Susman, Jeremy Saulnier and Zach Garrett of AGC Studios serving as exec producers. CAA Media Finance is repping North American rights to the film.

Since launching his screen career in the early 2010s, Sheridan has proven a draw for such A-list directors as George Clooney, Paul Schrader, Simon Kinberg, David Leitch, Steven Spielberg, David Gordon Green, Jeff Nichols and Terrence Malick. The in-demand, 26-year-old actor most recently starred opposite Ben Affleck in Clooney’s coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar for Amazon, also sharing the screen that year with Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish in Schrader’s crime drama The Card Counter for Focus.

Other notable film credits for Sheridan include Ready Player One, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Joe, Mud and The Tree of Life. Among the actor’s other upcoming projects is the Open Road thriller Black Flies in which he stars opposite Katherine Waterston, Michael Pitt and Sean Penn.

Sheridan is repped by Mosaic, WME and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. AGC’s SVP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa has negotiated deals on behalf of AGC.