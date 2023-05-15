Tye Sheridan Launches New Production Company Dogwood Pictures As Banners First Film ‘Black Flies’ Bows At Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Tye Sheridan is launching his new production company, Dogwood Pictures with its debut film, Black Flies, is set to play in competition at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, the pic reunites Sheridan with Sean Penn after over a decade since Malick’s The Tree of Life. Sheridan first became involved with the film in 2018 and continued on throughout the film’s execution and release.

Hailing from small-town East Texas, Sheridan is launching Dogwood Pictures which aims to tell stories that shine a light on hidden pockets of American culture.

“As a teen, some of the first films I worked on, like Mud and Joe, had a profound effect on me because they were universal stories, yet they conveyed the sheer magic and richness of American subculture. Those are the kinds of stories we want to bring to life through Dogwood Pictures,” said Sheridan.

In his corner, acting as advisors to the company, are Writer/Director/Producers, Jeff Nichols and David Gordon Green, both of whom directed Sheridan.

“I gravitate toward stories anchored by real places, particularly the American South. David has been a mentor of mine in this approach, and he’s always lifted up the creative people around him. It’s exciting to now be able to help our friend Tye with similar goals. We’ve watched Tye develop as an artist from the beginning of his career. He strives for authenticity in his work, and I look forward to supporting that goal in his latest endeavor,” said Nichols.

Both Nichols and Gordon Green were immense influences on Sheridan at an early age, and now, their influence has carried on through supporting him in launching his production company.

“I’ve worked with Tye and watched him grow on screen. Behind the scenes, I know there’s a curiosity, joy and a sense of innovation balanced with tradition. It’s fun to be connected creatively with folks like Tye and work with Jeff in our support of cool voices, stories, and technologies,” said Gordon Green

Sheridan is as creative and innovative off-camera as he is on starting with co-founding, alongside VFX supervisor and technologist, Nikola Todorovic, in 2017. The company recently launched Wonder Studio, an AI tool that makes the CG character animation process faster and more cost-efficient.

Dogwood Pictures plans to immediately focus on film development with an eye towards television. Sheridan has stated that Dogwood Pictures will also co-produce a slate of projects alongside Wonder Dynamics and utilize the company’s new AI tools.

He’s currently in production on crime thriller, The Order, from director Justin Kurzel and he was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed The Card Counter. He was also recently seen in George Clooney’s The Tender Bar for Amazon, starring opposite Ben Affleck.

Sheridan is represented by WME, Mosaic and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.