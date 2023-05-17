‘Twisters’: Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka & David Corenswet Among Final Additions To Lee Isaac Chung’s Disaster Pic For Uni, Amblin And Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Universal and Amblin Entertainment have rounded out their Twisters cast with the addition of Maura Tierney (The Affair), Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Pearl), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian).

The actors join an ensemble for the disaster pic, following on the heels of the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster Twister, that also includes Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea and Daryl McCormack, as previously announced. No character details have been disclosed.

Details as to the plot of the new film are also under wraps. The original starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton was written by Michael Crichton and directed by Speed‘s Jan de Bont, with Steven Spielberg on board as an EP. Twister was lauded for its groundbreaking special effects and scored $494M+ at the worldwide box office.

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) is directing Twisters from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (Jurassic World Dominion) attached to produce through the Kennedy/Marshall Company. The film co-financed by Warner Bros. Pictures will be released by Universal on July 19, 2024. Executive Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for Uni, alongside Senior Vice President of Creative Development Sheila Walcott for Warner Bros.

The recipient of a Golden Globe and an Emmy nom for her supporting role in Showtime’s The Affair, Tierney is also known for an Emmy-nominated role on NBC’s ER, among numerous other projects, having recently been seen in films like Beautiful Boy and The Report. She’s next set to star opposite Lily James, Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron in Sean Durkin’s buzzy A24 wrestling pic The Iron Claw, and will also return for the second season of the crime drama series American Rust, which has moved from Showtime to Amazon Freevee.

Hadden-Paton was most recently seen reprising his role of Professor Henry Higgins in a West End revival of My Fair Lady, having nabbed a Tony Award nomination for his work in the prior Lincoln Centre Broadway production. Notable screen credits for the actor include Downton Abbey and its recent movie continuation Downton Abbey: A New Era, Lenny Abrahamson’s film The Little Stranger, Richard Curtis’ romantic time-travel dramedy About Time, Netflix’s The Crown, Prime Video’s The Hollow Crown and La Vie en Rose opposite Marion Cotillard.

On the heels of her breakout role in Andrea Arnold’s American Honey, which brought her Independent Spirit and Gotham Award nominations, Lane has been seen in Neon’s How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Disney+’s Loki, Prime Video’s Utopia and Hulu’s Conversations with Friends. She’ll next be seen starring opposite Tom Holland in the psychological thriller miniseries The Crowded Room, which debuts on Apple TV+ June 9th.

Best known for her turn as Sally Draper in AMC’s Emmy-winning series Mad Men, and for her lead role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Shipka can currently be seen opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in HBO’s miniseries White House Plumbers, which premiered on May 1st. The actress recently wrapped production on Prime Video’s holiday action-adventure comedy Red One opposite Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, as well as New Line and Picturestart’s comedy Sweethearts with Nico Hiraga, and the Prime Video/Blumhouse horror comedy Totally Killer opposite Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen and Randall Park.

An actor, writer and producer best known for his role as Zahid in the Netflix comedy series Atypical, Dodani will next be seen in a lead role in Warner Bros’ horror comedy The Parenting with Lisa Kudrow, Brian Cox and Edie Falco. Other notable credits include CBS’ Murphy Brown, Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen, Sony’s Escape Room, Netflix’s Alex Strangelove, Nickelodeon’s children’s cartoon Big Nate and the hit musical Waitress, with which he recently made his Broadway debut.

Recently tipped as a contender for the part of Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, Corenswet most recently wrapped a lead role in the FX pilot The Answers from producers Darren Aronofsky, Danny Strong, Gillian Robespierre and Kit Steinkellner, as well as the Alma Har’el-helmed Apple TV+ limited series The Lady in the Lake opposite Natalie Portman. He will next be seen starring opposite Lucy Boynton in the Searchlight pic The Greatest Hits from writer-director Ned Benson. Notable past credits for the actor include A24’s Pearl, Netflix’s rom-com Look Both Ways, HBO Max’s miniseries We Own This City, Ryan Murphy’s series The Politician and Hollywood (on which he was an EP), House of Cards, Instinct, Elementary and the Eric Bross-directed Affairs of State.

A musician, actor, director and visual artist best known as the frontman of the band TV on the Radio, Adebimpe has been seen in films including She Dies Tomorrow, Marriage Story, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Rachel Getting Married, among others. On the TV side, he’s been seen in titles like Pantheon, Perry Mason and The Girlfriend Experience.

O’Brian has appeared on series including The Mandalorian, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Black Lightning, to name a few. She most recently appeared on the film side in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will later this year be seen starring opposite Kristen Stewart in Rose Glass’s A24 romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding.

