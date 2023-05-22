‘Twisted Metal’, ‘The Winter King’ & ‘Ten Pound Poms’ Land Deals For Sony — LA Screenings

Sony Pictures Television has pre-sold Twisted Metal, The Winter King and Ten Pound Poms to international buyers as the LA Screenings gets underway.

Twisted Metal, based on the classic PlayStation game and starring Anthony Mackie (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine Nine, Encanto) has gone to SonyLIV in India, TVNZ in New Zealand (TVNZ), Stan in Australia, BeIN (the Middle East); Warner Bros Discovery (Central and Eastern Europe) and MNET’s Showmax (sub-Saharan Africa). It launches on Peacock on June 27.

Arthurian drama series The Winter King, from SPT’s Bad Wolf, starring the likes of Ellie James and Eddie Marsan, has gone to SonyLIV, BeIN and Stan. Last week, it emerged MGM+ had joined the UK’s ITVX as a co-commissioner on the series. It’s based on Bernard Cornwell’s novel series The Warlord Chronicles

Rounding out the sales, SonyLIV, TVNZ and France’s OCS have acquired Ten Pound Poms. The series, a co-order from the BBC and Stan, launched in the UK and Australia on May 14. The show follows a group of Brits in 1956 who emigrated down under for just £10 ($12) under the promise of a prosperous new life onto to find Sydney a far cry from what they were sold.

“At a time when everyone is looking for content that stands apart, clients acknowledge there is nothing else out there like Twisted Metal, and we are seeing a clear void in the market for a sweeping epic drama like The Winter King,” said Mike Wald, Executive VP of Distribution & Networks, SPT. “We are looking forward to announcing more sales on those series imminently and to provide our clients an early look at some of the other projects in the pipeline.”

As we reported in our LA Screenings preview on Friday, SPT is also screening Paramount+’s The Killing Kind. Now added to the slate are Foxtel’s High Country, Doc and Outlander spin-off Blood of My Blood, along with previewing Skybound and Diprente’s spy series for Amazon Freevee, Classified.