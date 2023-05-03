‘Twilight Of The Gods’: Xilam Animation Boards Zack Snyder’s Netflix Anime Series

Oscar-nominated Xilam Animation will serve as animation studio for Zack Snyder’s upcoming epic 2D animated action series Twilight of the Gods.

Set in the world of Norse mythology, the series is created by Snyder, who directs two episodes, Jay Olivia, who also directs, and Eric Carrasco. Series is executive produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, and produced by Zack and Deborah Snyder’s production company The Stone Quarry. Carrasco also serves as producer.

Xilam’s animation services on the animated series will include lay-out, colour BG, animation and compositing.

“We’re so proud to be working with the team at Stone Quarry, including iconic creator and director Zack Snyder. And we’re also deeply grateful to Netflix for trusting us to bring his spectacular vision to life,” said Marc du Pontavice, Founder and CEO at Xilam Animation. “We’ll be utilising state of the art 2D animation across the series, which will include spectacular battles and special effects in the distinctive style that has characterised Zack’s work throughout his illustrious career. This project also marks a significant step forward in our ambitions to bring our expertise into the world of adult action series for global audiences.”

The animated series features the voices of Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Pilou Asbaek, John Noble, Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Kristopher Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan, and Corey Stroll, among others.

Xilam has created and produced hit global series for kids, such as Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life for Disney+. The studio has also recently been commissioned by Disney+ to produce The Doomies, a 22 x 22’ horror comedy for teenagers, and is also behind the art house Academy Award-nominated feature for adults I Lost My Body.