‘True Lies’ Canceled By CBS After One Season

There will be no second season for CBS’ True Lies. The network has canceled the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie after one season. The news comes ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale on May 17.

The decision is not surprising. True Lies has not been able to find an audience, ranking as CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series of the season. Its ratings remained relatively steady, indicating a loyal core audience, but they stayed low.

CBS today made renewal decisions on its three remaining bubble series, reversing the Friday cancellation of S.W.A.T. with a 13-episode order for a seventh and final season, and cancelling freshman East New York. All three dramas come from outside studios.

True Lies, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the roles made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in the original movie.

The series followed Harry (Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life.

Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye also starred.

Nix, Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh and Josh Levy served as executive producers. Anthony Hemingway executive produced and directed the pilot from a script by Nix. Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis served as co-executive producers. The series was produced by 20th Television.

Here is a synopsis for the Season 1/series finale of True Lies, written by Valentina Garza and directed by Mary Lou Belli:

“Lying Truths” – After a van full of computer software containing confidential information about Omega Sector operatives gets hijacked, the team enlists the help of Max, a teen hacker, to learn who is going after the agency. When Harry and Helen discover that Max is dating their daughter, Dana, their actions put the mission in jeopardy, on a two-part episode of True Lies, May 17.