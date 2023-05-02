Tribeca Festival Unveils Talk Lineup With Paul McCartney, Conan O’Brian, David Fincher, Steven Soderberg; Harry Belafonte Social Justice Award To Jane Fonda

Skip to main content
The Tribeca Festival today announced its Storytellers Series, which includes Paul McCartney in conversation with Conan O’Brien for a podcast recording of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp in conversation with David Letterman.

The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 22nd year from June 7–18, 2023 in New York City.

The talk lineup also features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez, Chance the Rapper, Billy Porter, Hailee Steinfeld and music producer Diplo.

The Directors Series has David Fincher in conversation with Steven Soderberg, and Patty Jenkins in with Katie Holmes.

The Reunions section brings Kevin Sullivan and Angela Bassett together for the 25th anniversary of How Stella Got Her Groove Back; Mario Van Peebles, Michael Michele, and Fab 5 Freddy for New Jack City; and Charlie Ahearn, Lee Quiñones, Fab 5 Freddy and Grand Wizzard Theodore for the 40th anniversary of Wild Style.

The third annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award will be awarded to actor, producer, author and activist Jane Fonda. The award, an original drawing entitled Exodus #3 from artist Julie Mehretu, is being presented by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys.

Named for the famed actor, activist, and civil rights leader who recently passed away at age 96, the award honors those who have used storytelling and the arts to enact change in their communities. Stacey Abrams and Common are previous recipients. Fonda will sit for Q&A with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America. 

“As an artist, Harry Belafonte captivated audiences with his talent, but it was his work as an activist and mentor that truly set him apart,” said Paula Weinstein, Tribeca’s chief content officer. “Harry inspired countless artists to use their fame and talent in the name of justice. He led by example and was a fearless warrior for civil rights. Jane Fonda, this year’s recipient of the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, shares Harry’s indefatigable commitment to activism. We are honored to have established this award in Harry’s name to honor his ongoing legacy.”

Tribeca will open with the North American premiere of documentary Kiss the Future about a community of underground musicians during the siege of Sarajevo, as well as the 1997 U2 concert celebrating the liberation of the Bosnian capital. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are producers.

The Centerpiece Gala film is the New York premiere of Disney/Pixar’s Elemental.

