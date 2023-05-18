‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ More Than Meets The Eye At $68M-$70M Opening – Box Office Forecast

After a $60M opening for Fast X, a $110M 4-day start for The Little Mermaid, and a $80M+ debut for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Paramount will keep the summer tentpole train going with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with an estimated $68M to $70M start in U.S. and Canada.

That’s a rebound start from the last two Transformers movies: Bumblebee posted at $21.6M domestic opening while Transformers: The Last Knight did $44.6M over a $68.4M Wednesday through Sunday frame.

We are hearing presales are great, and China, a prime fan Transformers territory, is seeing excellent tracking. How much does China love Transformers? Even on the low grossing Bumblebee, the territory cleared over $170M in its entire run, which bested the U.S. take of $127.1M. Last Knight, back in 2017, cleared $228M in its China haul versus $130.1M stateside.

We hearing the movie, which centers around the famed robo beast wars, directed by franchise newcomer Steven Caple Jr., is strong with dudes and younger females, with older females not too far behind. Hispanic, Latino and Black moviegoers are strong. All these indicators are great signs with Fast X and Spider-Verse soaking up tracking. Fast X

Previews for Universal’s Fast X start tonight at 2PM.