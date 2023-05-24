‘Transformers One’: Paramount Pushes Date For Animated Feature

Cartoon Network

Paramount has pushed back the release date for Transformers One, the newest animated feature in the Transformers franchise that was unveiled at CinemaCon in April. The origin story from director Josh Cooley, previously set to open on July 19, 2024, will now bow nationwide on September 13, 2024.

While the sole competitor on its new date is an untitled film from Uni/Blumhouse, the project hits theaters shortly after the September 6th debut of Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice 2, Disney’s Blade and another unknown Disney pic. It had previously been set to contend with Universal’s Twisters.

Hailing from Paramount Animation, Hasbro and eOne, Transformers One tells the story of how a young Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) went from being brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies. Also starring are Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne, who are respectively voicing Elita, Bumblebee, Sentinel Prime and Alpha Trion.

Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the script, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem serving as producers. Pic’s exec producers are Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.