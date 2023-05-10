‘Tracker’: CBS To Premiere Justin Hartley Starrer After Super Bowl In 2024

Justin Hartley is about to get a prime berth on CBS: His new drama Tracker will debut after the network’s telecast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

Previously known as The Never Game, the series follows a lone-wolf survivalist named Colter Shaw (Hartley), who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise and Fiona Rene also star. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

CBS has already started to build anticipation for the series. The network’s marketing department under President Mike Benson kicked off a promotional campaign during March Madness.

“We are going to be strategic about this and build anticipation,” he told Deadline in March, adding that the spots will change as the year goes on. “We are creating what I think is more of a story-driven marketing campaign. In the spirit of the show, we leave a popcorn trail for the audience to follow.”

Benson’s team employed a similar strategy with its super early promo spots for Super Bowl LVIII. Right after Super Bowl LVII, CBS began running spots showing a bus heading to Las Vegas, where the next championship will be played February 11 in Allegiant Stadium.

“We’ve never had an opportunity like this where we picked up a show so soon so we can start promoting it this soon,” Benson told Deadline about Tracker, which CBS first committed to piloting in September 2021. The network ordered it to series in December 2022. “There has never been more content, and we really want to make sure we are creating awareness and interest for it. When we have an opportunity to do that, like with March Madness that has an audience we think would be interested, we want to take advantage.”

Tracker is produced by 20th Television. In addition to Hartley, Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham are executive producing for 20th Television. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters.

