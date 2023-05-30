‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Celebrates One Year In Japanese Theatrical Release, Becomes Tom Cruise’s Biggest Movie Ever In The Market

Talk about legs — or, more appropriately, wings: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is still playing in Japanese cinemas a full year on from its debut. Continuing on from a stratospheric and super-leggy run, the sequel, on its 365th day of release, became Tom Cruise’s biggest film ever in the market. In doing so, it overtook 2003’s The Last Samurai with JPY 13.71B ($101.5M) — and Maverick is still flying on local screens. It had become Paramount’s No. 1 movie of all time in Japan in August and also marks the same milestone for Skydance.

Japan originally opened the Joseph Kosinski-directed actioner on May 27, 2022, and then it had legs for miles with unheard-of holds. This is the second-biggest international box office market for the movie, just a hair below the UK.

During the Reiwa-era (the current era of Japan’s official calendar which began on May 1, 2019), the sequel is the biggest live-action movie for the period. It is also in the all-time Top 10 for Hollywood releases. (Paramount Pictures’ Japan Office is operated by Towa Pictures.)

After it was nominated for six Oscars (ultimately converting to one win for Best Sound), TGM went back into wide release in Japan — 41 weeks after its initial bow — and continues to play. It has also been available digitally.

The current global cume is $1.496B with international representing $776.9M. The Top 5 markets through this weekend are the UK ($103.5M), Japan ($101.5M), Korea ($67.5M), Australia ($65.4M) and France ($59.8M).

Next up, Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One debuts in July.