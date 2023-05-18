Stephen Colbert-Exec Produced Pair ‘Tooning Out The News’ & ‘Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God’ Canceled At Comedy Central

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Central is making changes to its late-night lineup.

The Paramount Global network has canceled animated series Tooning Out The News and Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

Both shows are exec produced by Stephen Colbert.

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God ran for two seasons on the network. It launched in September 2021, initially as Tha God’s Honest Truth before it was rebranded for its second season. The weekly series turned into more of a panel format for the second season, which premiered last July after The Daily Show.

The half-hour show featured influential guests, unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities and thought-leaders across the political spectrum, debating the current events permeating politics and culture with guests unpacking the stories blazing the headlines as well as Charlamagne’s unfiltered take on the most talked about topics.

It made its biggest headlines with an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, where The Breakfast Club host pressed her on the power of Senator Joe Manchin and she told him to stop “talking like a Republican”. It was also nominated for a WGA Award.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Rachael Edwards serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside McKelvey, Colbert, Josh Lieb, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon and Norm Aladjem with Lisa D. Goumelle as EIC. Ari Pearce, Bola Fapohunda and Driadonna Roland are executive producers with Matthew Parillo as EIC for MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We will not be resuming production on another season of Hell of A Week,” said a Comedy Central spokesperson. “We thank Charlamagne and the amazing team behind the show for its impactful conversations and the incredible collaboration as we look ahead to our future partnership with Charlamagne.”

Meanwhile, Tooning Out The News premiered in April 2020 on what was then known as CBS All Access, later rebranded as Paramount+

The series features a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, the series is exec produced by Colbert, RJ Fried, Tim Luecke, Mike Leech, Zach Smilovitz and Nicole Savini.

The third season moved to Comedy Central airing after The Daily Show and it ran for over 250 episodes.

Tooning Out the News, also known as Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, was nominated for two Emmys, a WGA Award, a Critics Choice Award and a PGA Award during its run.

“The Emmy award-nominated Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News pushed the boundaries of satirical news and disrupted the late-night landscape with its outspoken animated anchors,” added a Comedy Central spokesperson. “We are deeply grateful to Stephen Colbert, RJ Fried, the production team and the talented actors and animators for their unwavering partnership and dedication.”