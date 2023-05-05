Tony Valdez Dies: Emmy-Winning Reporter & Anchor For 30-Plus Years On Fox’s KTTV In L.A. Was 78

Veteran reporter Tony Valdez, who covered Los Angeles for more than 30 years for the Fox 11 television station, has died at 78. His son confirmed the death and said his father had been battling end-stage kidney failure before dying at home on Friday morning.

Valdez was one of the few Latino TV reporters when he started his career in 1981. He worked until retiring from Fox in 2016. He was the host of Midday Sunday and coanchored weekends with Christine Devine in the 1990s.

He was also the host of the crime series LA’s Most Wanted.

Valdez grew up in downtown Los Angeles and graduated from Los Angeles College.

Prior to joining KTTV, he worked at KCET, KTLA, and La Opiñion. During his long career, he covered such big stories as the Watts Riots, the Hillside Strangler and Night Stalker serial killer cases, the arrest and trial of O.J. Simpson, and several political elections.

“Anyone who worked with Tony can tell you of his complete dedication to the truth in journalism. He knew this city inside and out,” said FOX 11 anchor Christine Devine on the station’s website.

“Tony Valdez was a trailblazing reporter, advocate, and mentor. He was one of the first Latino journalists to break the color barrier in Los Angeles. And with pride, Tony said he spent 35 years, 5 months, and 4 days covering the stories of this city on KTTV. We are better journalists, and a better community, because of the coverage and compassion of Tony Valdez,” FOX 11 Acting News Director Pete Wilgoren said.

Valdez was a US Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a docent at the LA Conservancy, and would lead tours of downtown Los Angeles.

Survivors include his son, Steve, and three grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the LA Conservancy or the 8 Ball foundation.