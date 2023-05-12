Tony Awards Committee Plans Strike-Related Emergency Meeting

The Tony Awards Management Committee has called an emergency meeting for Monday to discuss the WGA writers strike and its possible impact on this year’s Tony Awards, Deadline has confirmed from sources close to the matter.

Details about the meeting are scant and the organizations behind the Tonys – The American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and exec producers White Cherry Entertainment – have not commented on the matter. Tony voters are set to begin casting ballots on Tuesday.

But the strike’s possible impact on this year’s Tonys, set to air and stream Sunday, June 11 on CBS and Paramount+ from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, could be huge, so much so that sources say the Tony Management Committee is seeking a WGA waiver to allows union writers to proceed with working on the broadcast.

As Deadline reported Wednesday, Actors’ Equity, which represents Broadway’s actors and stage manager, joined the WGA picket lines in New York City. Equity president Kate Shindle told Deadline on Wednesday, “It’s too soon to predict whether this will impact the Tony Awards, which are extremely important to our community as we continue to rebuild. I hope that anyone and everyone who is concerned about Broadway’s biggest night of the year will pledge support for the WGA and join us in demanding that the AMPTP give their workers as much consideration as they devote to executives and shareholders.”

If the strike continues, and without a waiver, a picket line outside the Tony ceremony is all but certain.

Other contingency Tony plans likely to be discussed Monday by the committee could include a scaled-back non-televised ceremony and a postponement of the awards until after the strike ends.