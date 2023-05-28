Tony Awards: WGA Asks Nominated Members Not To Attend Ceremony

The Writers Guild of America is asking members that are nominated for the Tony Awards not to attend the ceremony on June 11, sources confirm to Deadline.

While the WGA is asking its members that are also nominated for the Tonys not to attend the award show, it has allowed them to pre-tape an acceptance speech in case they win. Another alternative the WGA is giving members is to ask a non-member to accept the award on their behalf.

The WGA said they would not picket the Tony Awards set to take place at the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

“Tony Awards Productions (a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing) has communicated with us that they are altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show,” the WGA said in a statement.

Earlier this year it was announced that Ariana DeBose was set to host the 76th Annual Tony Awards, a show that will not be televised as the WGA denied a strike waiver.

