Tom Hanks To Narrate NBC Wildlife Series ‘The Americas’

The Americas, an epic natural history series, was first ordered more than three years ago by then-NBC boss Paul Telegedy.

The series is now set to air on the network next year as part of its midseason schedule and will be narrated by Tom Hanks.

It marks the first unscripted entertainment series narrated by the Toy Story star.

The ten-part series comes from Planet Earth producer BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

The Americas will also feature music by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.

The series will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas – Earth’s largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles – and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world.

The Americas is executive produced by wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Planet Earth II) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit.