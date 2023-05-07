Tom Cruise Makes Dramatic Tribute From The Air To King Charles III During Coronation Concert

Tom Cruise paid dramatic tribute to King Charles III during the all-star Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, 24 hours after the new monarch was crowned.

Cruise broadcast his message, in typically daring fashion, from the cockpit of his own plane he was flying, while speaking to camera, telling King Charles:

“Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.”

The Top Gun star was on the bill alongside a handful of US stars who had jetted in to take part in the concert, held in the grounds of the King’s Castle at Windsor, to the west of London. Names included Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Bette Midler as well as Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfyl and British group Take That.

Other stars to pay tribute via recorded message included Pierce Brosnan and action man Bear Grylls.

Cruise has made the UK his adopted home in recent years, spending many months there at a time during production of his Mission Impossible franchise.