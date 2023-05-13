Tom Brady Won’t Jeopardize Fox NFL Analyst Deal If Raiders Stake Is Purchased – Report

ESPN is reporting Tom Brady was given permission by Fox to invest in the Las Vegas Raiders without jeopardizing his lucrative broadcasting deal with the network.

Brady has a reported 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to become its lead NFL analyst. Brady has said that role will begin in 2024 as he takes time off to “decompress” after retiring for the second time from football.

Brady is reported to be discussing becoming a minority owner in the Raiders. The stake would have no official decision-making powers over football or operations.

The Fox Brady analyst role is already somewhat controversial, in that he has no prior analyst experience and would supplant established Fox analyst Greg Olsen.

Brady emphasized that he wants to “take some time to really learn, to become great at what I do [and] thinking about the opportunity and make sure I don’t rush into anything. I never wanted to let anybody down and I think that’s the biggest motivator in what I do.”