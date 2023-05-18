Broadway To Dim Marquee Lights For Roundabout Theatre’s Todd Haimes

Broadway will dim its marquee lights on June 1 in remembrance of the late Roundabout Theatre Company artistic director Todd Haimes, who died April 19 at age 66.

“Todd Haimes was a force on Broadway,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “He led with an enthusiastic sense of imagination, determination, and compassion and his legacy will endure thanks to his incredible efforts in championing arts education and outreach as well as supporting emerging talent.”

Haimes, who served as a Board and Executive Committee member of The Broadway League for the last 15 years, guided the Roundabout for four decades to become one of the largest and most influential non-profit theater companies both on and Off Broadway. Under his leadership, 50 productions were nominated for Tony Awards, with 11 wins.

“As a colleague and friend to so many,” St. Martin said, “the loss to our community is almost immeasurable. But we celebrate all that he did to make the magic come alive on Broadway 8 times a week.”

Decisions to dim marquee lights are made by the League’s Committee of Theatre Owners.

The Broadway lights will dim to honor Haimes on Thursday, June 1, for one minute at 6:45 p.m./ET.