World Reacts To Tina Turner’s Death: Mick Jagger, Questlove, Diana Ross, Brian Wilson, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame And More Pay Tribute

The news that Tina Turner passed away today brought swift reaction from some of the biggest names in music, sports, television and politics.
Mick Jagger, a periodic collaborator with Turner, wrote on Twitter, “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”
Angela Bassett, who memorably played Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It? shared a lengthy statement with Deadline that reads in part, “Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner.”
Brian Wilson said, “I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. “River Deep, Mountain High” will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of “Proud Mary.” I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy.”
“Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones,” wrote Diana Ross.
Questlove was more lyrical, sharing these thoughts on Facebook:
Survivor.
The King & Queen.
She was everything.
I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner.
But it’s 2023…and here we are.
What an AMAZING life.
Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest in melody.
A tribute from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame read in part, “Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll — one that was firmly placed front and center. “
Gloria Gaynor, a music legend on her own right, wrote that Turner “paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music. “
In a video posted to social media, Hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash remembered her strength and ended with “rest in peace. You will be missed.”
Singer Ciara wrote in part, “Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”
