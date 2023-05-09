Skip to main content
‘SNL’ Alums Tina Fey, Seth Meyers & Fred Armisen Join WGA Picket Line At Silvercup Studios

By Lynette Rice, Dominic Patten

Seth Meyers, Tina Fey and Fred Armisen. Courtesy

A trio of SNL greats joined the WGA picket line Tuesday at Silvercup Studios in Queens.

Tina Fey waved strike placards along with Seth Meyers and Fred Armisen outside of the studio, where American Horror Story continues to film its 12th season.

About 150 people are the picket line today, one source tells Deadline. The picketers are mainly WGA, but there are several members from SAG, too.

Meyers toted a sign that read “fair pay for a writing day.”

WGA writers in NYC managed to temporarily close down th Wall Street drama Billions for several hours Thursday and also persuade Teamsters to turn their trucks around outside of Silvercup.

