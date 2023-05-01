Tim Bachman Dead: Legendary Rock Guitarist Was 71

Veteran guitarist Tim Bachman has died aged 71, his son Ryder has announced.

Bachman, who was the co-founding guitarist and vocalist for Canadian rock band Bachman-turner Overdrive died on Friday, after suffering from complications with cancer.

Ryder wrote:

“Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.”

Bachman formed his successful band with brothers Randy and Robbie, alongside C.F. Turner, in Winnipeg. Their string of hits included ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’, ‘Takin’ Care of Business’ and ‘Roll On Down the Highway.’

Tim’s death comes just months after his brother Robbie died aged 69.