Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Fans Convinced They’ve Uncovered The Next James Bond After Two Stars Share Instagram Joke

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Tim Bachman Dead: Legendary Rock Guitarist Was 71

Tim Bachman
Tim Bachman Ryder Bachman

Veteran guitarist Tim Bachman has died aged 71, his son Ryder has announced

Bachman, who was the co-founding guitarist and vocalist for Canadian rock band Bachman-turner Overdrive died on Friday, after suffering from complications with cancer. 

Ryder wrote: 

“Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.”

Bachman formed his successful band with brothers Randy and Robbie, alongside C.F. Turner, in Winnipeg. Their string of hits included ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’, ‘Takin’ Care of Business’ and ‘Roll On Down the Highway.’

Tim’s death comes just months after his brother Robbie died aged 69. 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad