Cinedigm Takes North America On Genre-Bender ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ From ‘Final Destination’ Franchise’s Jeffrey Reddick

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the revenge flick Til Death Do Us Part starring Cam Gigandet (Twilight), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys), Natalie Burn (Black Adam) and Orlando Jones (The Time Machine), slating it for an exclusive release in theaters nationwide this summer.

The genre-bending feature directed by Daytime Emmy winner Timothy Woodward Jr. follows a bride-to-be (Burn) who, after running away on her wedding day, must fight for survival against her ex-fiancé’s seven deadly groomsmen. In the ultimate horror showdown, the groomsmen soon discover that she has no intention of going back to the life she left behind.

Also starring Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), D.Y. Sao (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Neb Chupin (Mindcage) and Pancho Moler (3 from Hell), the film is based on a script written by Chad Law (Black Water) and Shane Dax Taylor (Isolation).

Producers include Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), Woodward Jr. for Status Media and Entertainment and Burn for Born To Burn Films. Exec producers include Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, with Thomas Mann and Neb Chupin acting as co-EPs.

“In Til Death Do Us Part a fierce female protagonist breaks free from her former fiancé and their corrupt way of life. It seamlessly blends the stylish violence of John Wick with the bloody revenge tale of Kill Bill, and this story reminds us that reclaiming our lives at any cost is non-negotiable,” said Cinedigm’s Chief Content Officer, Yolanda Macias. “With heart-stopping suspense and blood-soaked kills, Til Death Do Us Part promises to be an unforgettable ride for fans when it hits the big screen this coming wedding season.”

Macias negotiated Til Death Do Us Part‘s deal on behalf of Cinedigm, with Woodward Jr. on behalf of the film.