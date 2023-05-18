TikTok Ban Signed Into Montana Law By Governor, Challenges Loom From App’s Defenders

Montana is now the first U.S. state to completely ban TikTok. Today, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a measure prohibiting downloads in the state of the popular app.

Violators face a fine of $10,000 per day for each time an entity offers the ability to download or access the TikTok platform. The penalties do not apply to individual users.

The measure will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, but will be challenged legally. TikTok itself has not said whether it will head to court.

The governor was firm in his advocacy for a TikTok-free Montana.

“Today, Montana takes the most decisive action of any state to protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party,” Gianforte said in a statement.

“We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

The ACLU of Montana and NetChoice, a trade group that counts Google and TikTok as its members, also called the law unconstitutional.

Montana’s push is about more than stopping the dance videos, animal behaviors, and food consumption that are the staples of the app’s performances. Some officials have voiced concerns about the Chinese-owned parent company using data and subtle propaganda to curry influence.

On Wednesday, Gianforte also announced he was prohibiting the use of all social media applications tied to foreign adversaries on state equipment and for state businesses in Montana effective on June 1. That includes WeChat, whose parent company is headquartered in China; and Telegram Messenger, founded in Russia.