Tiger Pictures Acquires International Rights To Chinese Hit Comedy ‘Godspeed’

EXCLUSIVE: Beijing-based world sales and multi-territory distribution outfit Tiger Pictures Entertainment has acquired international rights to Chinese comedy Godspeed, which is currently topping China’s May Day holiday box office.

Written and directed by Yi Xiaoxing (Bath Buddy), the film revolves around a young man who goes on a road trip with the parents of his fiancée. Chinese comedians Ma Li (Moon Man) and Qiao Shan (Hi, Mom) head the cast.

The film was released in China on April 28 in time for the May Day holidays (April 29-May 3), one of the country’s four key box office periods, along with Chinese New Year, summer and the National Day holidays in October. At the time of writing, the film was topping the China box office, according to online ticketing platform Maoyan, and had a cumulative gross of $55M (RMB380M).

Founded by Beijing-based film executive Owen Young, Tiger Pictures has built its own theatrical distribution network for Chinese films across North America, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong/Macau. It also handles third-party sales for territories where it is not active as a distributor.

Aiming at the Chinese diaspora audience, the company releases films on a near day-and-date basis with their domestic China release. Titles it has previously handled include Chinese hits such as Hi, Mom, Moon Man, Be Somebody and Nice View, which have cumulatively grossed more than $2BN in China.

“Godspeed began as a runner-up on the first day of China’s May Day holiday slot, but it soon surpassed the competition and is number one right now, with the holiday is still going on, so we are confident it will continue to perform well,” said Young.

Tiger Pictures is planning theatrical releases for the film in North America on May 4, Hong Kong and Macau on May 18, UK on May 19 and Malaysia on May 25, followed by releases in Singapore in June and Cambodia in July. In Hong Kong and Macau the film will be co-released with Autumn Sun Company.

“We are looking at well over 10 territories theatrical releases across the globe for this comedy film,” said Young.

Mainland Chinese comedies have been racking up huge numbers at the local box office during the pandemic, but the current trend is for them to be released internationally through distribution networks aimed at diaspora audiences. Tiger Pictures said it is also aiming to expand beyond high-profile Chinese films to acquire other kinds of Asian content.