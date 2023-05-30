Mandy Moore & Kumail Nanjiani To Star In ‘Thread: An Insidious Tale’ For Screen Gems; ‘Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore (Dr. Death) and Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) have closed deals to star in Thread: An Insidious Tale, a new film in the Insidious universe from Screen Gems, Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

While Thread is the sixth installment in the Insidious horror franchise, examining everyday people caught up with demonic entities, it’s an offshoot project, rather than a continuation of the current series. The story here is that of a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe.

The first four films in the franchise, launched in 2010, grossed over $542M in total, with fifth chapter Insidious: The Red Door coming up via release by Sony on July 7th. On board to direct Thread: An Insidious Tale, from his own script, is Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater.

Moore has just wrapped a role opposite Edgar Ramirez in the second season of the Peacock anthology Dr. Death, having last year closed out six seasons on NBC’s This Is Us, the acclaimed, intergenerational family drama series that brought her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, among other major accolades. The actress is next set to star in and exec produce Hulu’s series Twin Flames, inspired by the hit Wondery podcast. She has an overall deal that show’s studio 20th Television through her Roll With The Punches banner and released In Real Life, her seventh album as a singer-songwriter, last May.

Most recently seen starring in Hulu’s limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Disney+’s Star Wars prequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi opposite Ewan McGregor and Marvel’s Eternals, Nanjiani is currently in production on the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is slated for release in December. The Emmy nominee, also recognized with an Academy Award nom for his screenplay to The Big Sick — the beloved Prime Video dramedy based on his own life — has also been seen of late on History of the World: Part II and The Boys.

Best known for creating Disney+’s Emmy-winning Marvel series Moon Knight and Fox’s The Exorcist, and for co-creating Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, Slater will, with Thread, make his feature directorial debut. Among other upcoming projects for the multi-hyphenate is New Line’s Mortal Kombat 2, which he scripted, and Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which he co-wrote.

Moore is represented by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Nanjiani by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello; and Slater by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.