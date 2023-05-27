‘This Is Us’ Reunion Brings Together Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson

(L-R) Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown of NBC's 'This Is Us'

On the one-year anniversary of the “This Is Us” finale on NBC, some key cast members have reunited to remember the magic.

Mandy Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson on the show, shared an Instagram photo of the joyous reunification moment with Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson.

“Reunited with my Pearson ladies and all is right in the world,” Moore said in the caption, adding, “#thisisstillus“

Metz, who played Kate Pearson, and Watson, who was Beth Pearson, also shared their excitement in the post’s comment section .

“It had been too long! So so so happy to see you Ladies! ❤️” Metz wrote. Watson added, “We won lunch for sure! My stomach and my heart are full ❤️‍🔥”

This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown also chimed in, providing a string of emojis: “😘❤️❤️❤️”

“This Is Us” wrapped on May 24, 2022, after six seasons.