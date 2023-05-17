‘The Winter King’: MGM+ Boards Bernard Cornwell Adaptation In The U.S.

ITV’s big-budget Arthurian adaptation The Winter King has found a U.S. home.

MGM+ has boarded the 10-part Bernard Cornwell adaptation, which comes from His Dark Materials producer Bad Wolf, and the show will launch on the U.S. streamer on August 20.

Starring Iain De Caestecker and Eddie Marsan as The High King, the adaptation is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon, played by De Caestecker, as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader. Other cast includes Ellie James (I May Destroy You) as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White (Small Axe) as Merlin, Stuart Campbell (Rogue Heroes) as Derfel, Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie) as Owain, Valene Kane (The Fall) as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) as Guinevere, and Simon Merrells (Good Omens, Knightfall) as Gundleus.

MGM+ Head Michael Wright described The Winter King as a “cinematic and imaginative reinterpretation of the Arthurian legend.”mgm

It is one of the highest-profile shows that ITV has put into production since launching new streamer ITVX. MGM+, meanwhile, recently rebranded from Epix and became MGM+ International outside the U.S.

Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders) is lead director of The Winter King and executive producer, alongside Toby Leslie. Kate Brooke (Bancroft) and Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness) adapted Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles and act as executive producers. Julie Gardner (Doctor Who), Lachlan MacKinnon (Industry) and Jane Tranter (His Dark Materials) also serve as executive producers with Sherry Marsh (Pose). Shelley Browning and Kenneth L. Browning are also executive producers, and the drama is produced by Catrin Lewis Defis for Bad Wolf, in association with One Big Picture. Sony Pictures Television is distributing The Winter King worldwide and the series will stream on ITVX in the UK later this year.