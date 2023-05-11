‘The Winchesters’ Canceled By The CW After One Season, ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Will Be Shopped

The CW has opted not to pick up a second season of The Winchesters. The news is not surprising; the Supernatural prequel was among the long-shot renewal prospects at the network under its new ownership as it focuses on unscripted and lower-cost scripted programming (primarily international acquisitions/co-productions) in pursuit of profitability.

So far, only the CW’s strongest existing scripted series, All American and Walker, have been renewed for next season. The three least likely, The Winchesters, Kung Fu and Walker Independence, have been canceled. Remaining in limbo are Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming, which are believed to have the best chance (however small it may be), followed by Gotham Knights.

Having seen the writing on the wall, The Winchesters studio Warner Bros. Television has been preparing to look for a new home, and plans to be aggressive in its efforts, we hear.

Series’ executive producer (and Supernatural star) Jensen Ackles will likely mobilize Supernatural fans in a Save the Show campaign that could help the series find a new outlet. (The original show, which ran for 15 seasons, remains on Netflix.)

Starring Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, The Winchesters hails from the Supernatural trio of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters is a prequel to the CW’s long-running Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (voiced by Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Rodger) met Mary (Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their banner Chaos Machine Productions. Chaos Machine produced in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. Glen Winter serves as executive producer and pilot director. David H. Goodman and John Showalter serve as executive producers.