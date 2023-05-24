‘The Wheel Of Time’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date At Prime Video; First-Look Photos

Prime Video has set September 1 for the Season 2 premiere of fantasy epic series The Wheel of Time. It comes almost two years after the series’ first season scored one of the streamer’s biggest premieres. We’re also getting a first look at the second season in some new images released today.

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.

The Wheel of Time also stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman also serve as executive producers. Rosamund Pike also serves as co-executive producer, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig are consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Rand al’Thor played by Josha Stradowski

Egwene al’Vere played by Madeleine Madden

Lan Mandragoran played by Daniel Henney