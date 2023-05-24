‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 23 Winner As Blake Shelton Retires & Says Goodbye

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 23.

The Voice crowned its winner tonight as Blake Shelton also said goodbye to the NBC competition series after 23 seasons.

Five contestants made it to the finale, Grace West and NOIVAS from Shelton’s team, D.Smooth from Kelly Clarkson’s team, Sorelle from Chance the Rapper’s team and Gina Miles from Niall Horan.

After all the finalists sang with their respective coaches, the winner was finally revealed following America’s votes.

Gina Miles, from Team Niall won Season 23 with Grace West from Team Blake taking second place.

NOIVAS from Team Blake placed fifth, while Sorelle from Team Chance and D.Smooth from Team Kelly placed fourth and third place, respectively.

Throughout the night, Blake Shelton was honored as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) as the coach retires from The Voice. NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson, Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, country music singer Dolly Parton, Olympic track and field champ Jackie Joyner-Kersee and former NFL star Peyton Manning chimed in to honor Shelton as he retired from the show.

“He has pushed his button nearly 600 times, coached over 300 artists, worn 210 pairs of boots and drunk 100 gallons of whatever is in this cup,” host Carson Daly said about Shelton’s stats on the show.

Daly went on to commemorate Shelton’s time on The Voice retiring his jean jacket which highlighted his 9-season wins.

Blake Shelton’s jean jacket with all of his wins on ‘The Voice’ NBC

Adam Levine returned to The Voice stage to say goodbye to his longtime co-star on the reality competition series. Former Voice coaches that sent in video messages included Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Pharrell Williams, CeeLo Green, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

Some of Shelton’s biggest moments from his time on the show then played as former contestants, that the country star coached, and appeared on stage singing “Good Riddance.” The performers included Bryce Leatherwood (Season 22 winner), Jermaine Paul (Season 2 winner), The Swon Brothers (Season 4), Raelynn (Season 2), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4 winner), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7 winner), Sundance Head (Season 11 winner), Todd Tilghman (Season 18 winner), Cassadee Pope (Season 3 winner), Dia Frampton (Season 1), Ian Flanigan (Season 19) and Xenia (Season 1).

Watch the tribute from Team Blake in the video posted below.

A video message from George Strait also appeared wishing Shelton all the best and hoping to see him on the road sometime.