‘The Traitors’ Wins Best Reality & Constructed Factual – BAFTA TV Awards

BBC smash The Traitors has won the BAFTA TV Award for Reality & Constructed Factual.

The Claudia Winkleman-hosted breakout series won in an all-BBC category against Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and We Are Black and British. Presenter Winkleman is also up for Best Entertainment Performance for the show.

The Traitors made a huge splash when it premiered late last year in the UK. Versions of the Dutch original have sold around the world, with some sources saying it has helmed something of a global formats revival. The show features a number of ‘Faithfuls,’ whose job it is to smote out the three ‘Traitors,’ while competing in challenges and adding to a weighty prize fund.

Last year’s Reality and Constructed Factual winner was Gogglebox.

Accepting the award, Winkleman thanked producer Studio Lambert and execs at the BBC for making it happen. Stephen Lambert, who runs Studio Lambert, credited Winkleman along with Dutch All3Media stablemates at IDTV for creating the format.

Presenting the award, Big Zuu, a double winner last year, said the nominees had showcased many things, including that “Being Black and British is a beautiful and complex thing,” along with showcasing Winkleman’s fringe.

The BAFTA TV Awards are taking place through the late afternoon of Sunday May 14 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, they are featuring the great and the good of the UK TV industry.