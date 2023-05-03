‘The Santa Clauses’ Nabs Tracy Morgan For Carrot-Eating Cameo On Disney+ Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: The Santa Clauses needed someone to play the Easter Bunny in season two, so they went to the only person who could truly embody the cuddly part: the inimitable Tracy Morgan.

The casting of Morgan marks a reunion, of sorts, for the comedian and Santa Clauses creator Jack Burditt; the two worked together on 30 Rock. It’s unclear, for now, how Morgan’s character will hop into the plot.

In the second season of the Disney+ comedy, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

Returning series regulars in season two are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel, joined by new series regulars Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris “Kringle” Moreno.

Matilda Lawler will reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star. Additional guest stars include Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunanas Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Alongside Allen, Burditt will continue as executive producer and showrunner, and, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.