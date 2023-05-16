‘The Rookie: Feds’ & ‘Home Economics’ Remain In Limbo At ABC; Renewal Decision Delayed

With the added degree of uncertainty from the ongoing writers strike, ABC will not decide the fate of bubble series The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics before the network presents its fall schedule to advertisers Tuesday. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The network is not alone. NBC and Fox also deferred renewal decisions on current scripted shows until after the upfronts as networks are taking a deliberate approach and trying to get a better sense how long the work stoppage may go on for and what its impact on next season’s schedule — and nets’ needs — might be.

ABC has at least until June 30, when the options on the cast expire, to make a decision, and those options could be extended if needed. (The network is similarly delaying pickup decisions on all of its pilots except for drama High Potential, which has received a series order.)

Both The Rookie: Feds. and Home Economics have been trending in a positive direction.

The Rookie: Feds, features one of the most sought-after TV stars at the moment, Niecy Nash, and is the only ABC singular-lead hourlong broadcast series headlined by a Black actor. The offshoot has not been the breakout hit the original Rookie was, and its ratings have been modest but, paired with The Rookie, it could grow the way Station 19 did next to Grey’s Anatomy. ABC has opened up some drama real estate with four series that are not returning, A Million Little Things, Big Sky and freshmen The Company You Keep and Alaska Daily.

After three seasons, Home Economics has performed respectfully, especially in the 18-49 demo, even ticking up in the ratings with Abbott Elementary as a lead-in, but it has not found an extra gear. Still, both of ABC’s comedy pilots, Public Defenders, starring Anthony Anderson, and Drop-Off, headlined by Ellie Kemper, came in a bit short of the high standard set by Abbot Elementary, opening the door for Home Economics, especially if lead studio Lionsgate TV can give the network an attractive proposition.

