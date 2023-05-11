‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date On HBO, Teaser Trailer Released

Can I get an amen? Season 3 of “The Righteous Gemstones” will arrive on June 18 at 10 PM on HBO, with streaming on Max.

Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO’s “Vice Principals” and “Eastbound & Down”), the first two episodes of the nine-episode third season will kick off the new season.

The series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined, and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas.