‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Drops New Trailer, Announces Cast Additions For Season 3

Danny McBride has increased the guest list for season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones.

Joining the comedy in its third season on HBO are Steve Zahn, Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Kristen Johnston, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson and Casey Wilson.

Created, written, and executive produced by McBride, The Righteous Gemstones premieres with two new episodes on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET. The third season will be made up of nine episodes.

The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

McBride plays Jesse Gemstone, while Adam Devine is Kelvin Gemstone and John Goodman is Eli Gemstone. Other cast members include Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone), Cassidy Freeman )Amber Gemstone), Tim Baltz (BJ), Tony Cavalero (Keefe Chambers), Greg Alan Williams (Martin Imari), and Skyler Gisondo (Gideon Gemstone).

Returning recurring cast members includes Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone and Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone.

The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride and directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. Other executive producers are John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James; co-executive producers are Jonathan Watson; producers are David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas.