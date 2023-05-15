‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 14 Trailer Drops; Official Cast Photos Revealed

Bravo has dropped the trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 giving viewers a sneak peek into the drama that starts Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

The reboot of the reality series stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

“What I love about New York is that you can be anyone,” the housewives say in the trailer. “We are loud, proud and larger than life. We’re all fabulous women and we don’t take no for an answer.”

De Silva then adds, “I mean we’re a**holes… I’m kidding we’re actually great.”

In the preview, Lyons tells her co-stars that the New York Post outed her as Lichy calls her husband during a confessional to tell him she had sex in the Senator’s office not knowing the kids were in the car and listening to what she just said.

RHONY Season 14 follows a new group of women in the Big Apple. For those missing the “legacy” housewives, Peacock announced they will be part of the new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5.

Meet the RHONY cast here:

Sai De Silva

She is a content creator who chronicles her fashion and lifestyle, garnering attention and partnerships from Dior, Fendi, Audemar Piguet, Bentley, Vogue and more. She’s a busy mom of two, loyal friend and devoted wife to her husband, David, who manages their household so that Sai can run the digital empire she has built from the ground up. A Brooklyn native, honest and straightforward, Sai’s friends would say she’s “as New York as it gets.” Her life may seem just as put together as her posts, but her polished exterior begins to crack when the passing of her mother forces her to revisit their complicated relationship.

Sai De Silva of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Gavin Bond/Bravo

Ubah Hassan

She is a Somalian model, philanthropist and entrepreneur whose outgoing personality enters a room before she does. Channeling her zest for life, she’s the creator of her personal hot sauce company, UBAHHOT, which she hopes is her ticket to making it big in New York. After an initial boost from landing a spot on “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” she’s looking to take her business to the next level, and due to her trying upbringing and desire for total control, she feels the pressure to do it all on her own without the help of investors.

Ubah Hassan of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Gavin Bond/Bravo

Erin Lichy

Born and raised in Manhattan, Lichy is a social butterfly who tends to find herself floating amidst the drama and isn’t afraid to stir the pot. Her naturally keen eye for spotting the next trend and die-hard work ethic has led to a prominent reputation in the New York real estate scene, in addition to running an interior design firm. With the only things more important than her career being her three children and husband Abe, this cosmopolitan is the definition of an overachiever who loves nothing more than to prove she can do it all.

Erin Lichy of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Gavin Bond/Bravo

Jenna Lyons

The former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group and now Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand LoveSeen. A seasoned entrepreneur, tastemaker and style icon, Jenna resides in her SoHo loft with her teenage son and loyal dog companion, Popeye. A new addition to this group, Jenna surprises even herself as she starts to let her guard down and open up about trauma from her early years. In this new chapter of her life, Jenna is learning to embrace her vulnerability and lean on her friends like never before.

Jenna Lyons of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Gavin Bond/Bravo

Jessel Taank

A fashion publicist, wife and new mom to twin boys who rarely sit still. Growing up in London, Jessel aspired to chase the American dream, and her hustle ultimately landed her in the Big Apple. Raised in a tight knit yet strict Indian household, she continuously struggles to share intimate details of her life with her parents across the pond. A natural-born problem solver, Jessel is always seeking resolution, but her British sense of humor sometimes gets lost in translation with the New York sensibilities surrounding her.

Jessel Taank of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Gavin Bond/Bravo

Brynn Whitfield

Hailing from a small Midwest town, Whitfield moved to New York and never looked back. A flirtatious, single socialite, Brynn is always the life of the party and the apple of many eyes. With her communications career currently on hold, Brynn is in search of what she really wants out of life and attempting to heal from past hardships. While she craves stability and having the kind of family she longed for as a child, her fear of commitment and busy schedule jet-setting the world tend to get in the way.