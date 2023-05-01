‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reboot Gets Season 14 Premiere Date Post ‘RHOA’ In New Teaser

Bravo is teasing The Real Housewives of New York City reboot and has revealed its Season 14 premiere date. The new ladies of the Big Apple landed post The Real Housewives of Atlanta starting Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the teaser spot in the video below.

The cast that was unveiled at BravoCon 2022 includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Earlier this year, executive producer Andy Cohen teased the RHONY reboot during his “Ask Andy” segment before a taping of Watch What Happens Live.

“They’re super fashionable. The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a different show. It’s so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect. And I hope this is perfect in a totally different way.”

RHONY was the first spinoff of The Real Housewives of Orange County and premiered back in 2008 with a cast that included the likes of Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel. After 13 seasons, the cable network opted to take the show downtown and focus on a new set of women.

Originally, the reboot would have seven housewives but shortly after filming began, Lizzy Savetsky dropped out of the show blaming “antisemitic” attacks.

Bravo is reportedly working on a RHONY: Legacy spinoff that would catch up on housewives from New York City’s past but no timeframe has been revealed as to when this show would premiere.

Additionally, legacy housewives Sonja Morgan and De Lesseps star in a spinoff called Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The show set to air sometime in 2023 features the socialites taking their big city personas into a small town of Illinois.

Watch the RHONY Season 14 teaser below.